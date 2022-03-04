Australia vs Pakistan first Test live: Abdullah Shafique’s monumental brain fade

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique has thrown away his wicket simply minutes earlier than the lunch break to present Australia its first breakthrough.

Australia’s first Test in Pakistan in 24 years is lastly right here.

The historic fixture is Usman Khawaja’s first style of cricket in his nation of beginning and can be Australia’s first Test following the departure of coach Justin Langer.

Watch Australia’s Tour of Pakistan on Kayo. Every Test, ODI and T20 Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

The match will start shrouded by the death of Aussie cricket legend Rod Marsh with the Aussie crew indicating it is going to be sporting black armbands this check to honour the 74-year-old.

Pakistan has gained the toss and elected to bat first in Rawalpindi.

Lyon will get breakthrough after opener’s mind fade

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique has thrown away his wicket simply three minutes earlier than the lunch break, making his approach again to the pavilion for 44.

Shafique charged down the pitch and regarded to slap Nathan Lyon via mid-wicket, however the free shot as a substitute flew straight up within the air. Australian skipper Pat Cummins claimed a cultured catch at mid off.

Pakistan No. 3 Azhar Ali makes his approach out to the center needing to outlive one over earlier than the interval.

Fifty partnership up for Pakistan openers

Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq have introduced up their fifty-run partnership in Rawalpindi, reaching the feat within the 18th over.

After simply 16 overs, the Australians turned to Travis Head’s part-time off-spin in hope of unearthing a breakthrough on the turning wicket.

Lyon into the assault early

After simply seven overs, off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been launched to the assault.

And he’s producing loads of flip in his first over — approach too early to inform, however maybe choosing only one strike spinner was a mistake.

Lyon didn’t bowl a single supply in Australia’s most up-to-date Test at Hobart.

Soon after, skipper Pat Cummins discovered the skin fringe of Abdullah Shafique’s bat, nevertheless it didn’t carry to David Warner at first slip.

Pakistan opener survives early evaluate

Australia have already wasted a evaluate, with Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq surviving an LBW shout within the fifth over.

Mitchell Starc struck the left-hander excessive on the pad, and captain Pat Cummins referred to as for the evaluate after the umpire shook his head.

But Hawkeye replays confirmed the Kookaburra was going over the stumps, and the Aussies have two unsuccessful evaluations remaining.

And we’re underway in Rawalpindi

Opener Abdullah Shafique survives the primary supply from Mitchell Starc, and Pakistan are already off to a greater begin than England within the Ashes.

There have been 11 Tests performed at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and solely twice has the crew that batted first gained the match.

Ashes hero Scott Boland axed

Australia has confirmed its beginning XI for the primary Test in opposition to Pakistan, with three tempo bowlers named for the collection opener in Rawalpindi.

Ashes hero Scott Boland, who claimed 18 wickets at 9.55 in opposition to England this summer season, has been changed by Australian stalwart Josh Hazlewood.

Nathan Lyon will function the lone tweaker, regardless of hypothesis Australia would play two strike spinners for the primary Test — Queensland’s Mitch Swepson will as soon as once more have to attend for a Baggy Green.

Meanwhile, David Warner and Usman Khawaja will open the batting.

Play is scheduled to get underway at 4pm AEDT. Pakistan has gained the toss and elected to bat first.

Australian XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pitch ambush isn’t what was predicted

Aussie captain Pat Cummins has performed down fears his crew is beginning at a drawback whereas taking part in on a Pakistan pitch for the primary time.

Australia haven’t toured Pakistan since 1998 as safety points saved worldwide groups from visiting, and consequently are unfamiliar with the native pitches.

However, Cummins mentioned the wicket doesn’t seem like something out of the peculiar.

“It looks like a good wicket … as expected,” Cummins instructed reporters on the eve of the match.

He mentioned Australia would in all probability go into the Test with three fast bowlers or two spinners.

“We just want to have another look at the wicket,” he mentioned.

Rain compelled each groups to cancel their follow classes on Thursday, however the forecast is obvious for Friday and most of Saturday, with showers possible on the final three days of play.

Despite the climate, Cummins and Azam had been equipped for the historic Test — to be performed in entrance of a sellout 16,000 crowd in Rawalpindi, the garrison metropolis simply south of the capital, Islamabad.

The Aussie skipper refused to just accept that Pakistan could be fielding a depleted aspect because of accidents to star quick bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashra.

“It’s a loss for the Pakistan side, but there’s always another guy that can step up,” he mentioned.

The second Test is in Karachi from March 12 whereas the third match is in Lahore beginning on March 21.

Australia and Pakistan will even play three one-day internationals and one Twenty20.

— with AFP