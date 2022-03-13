Australia vs Pakistan second Test Day 2 live

The second day of play in Pakistan has begun with an explosive controversy as an Aussie batsman uncovered one in all cricket’s largest issues.

Australia is seeking to bat Pakistan out of the Second Test with a large first innings whole on Day 2 in Karachi.

The vacationers made probably the most of profitable the toss and have been 3/251 at stumps on day one.

Usman Khawaja starred as he scored his eleventh Test century and it was becoming that the Pakistan-born batter grew to become the primary Australian since Mark Waugh in 1998 to attain a take a look at century on Pakistan soil.

He was unbeaten on 127 heading into day two.

Watch Australia’s Tour of Pakistan on Kayo. Every Test, ODI and T20 Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

David Warner was out for 36, Marnus Labuschagne was furious after he ran himself out for a duck.

Steve Smith’s seek for a drought-breaking Test century continued when he was dismissed for 72 within the second final over of play.

The distress continued for Pakistan within the first session of play on Sunday with Australia reaching the primary drinks break at 3/301.

Khawaja brings up 150

Usman Khawaja has gone previous 150 for simply the third time in his take a look at profession.

He is now inside attain of his highest ever take a look at rating of 174.

He introduced up his 150 from 322 balls.

Furore erupts as Nathan Lyon escapes dismissal

Pakistan gamers have been visibly offended when Nathan Lyon escaped a DRS problem, regardless of the expertise displaying the ball was occurring to hit the stumps.

In simply the third over of the day, Hasan Ali trapped Lyon on the pads in entrance of the pegs with an excellent size supply that lower in in the direction of his physique and snuck previous the within edge.

The ball hit Lyon simply above the knee roll and the DRS urged nearly half of the ball was occurring to his the highest of Lyon’s leg stump.

Pakistan was in a position to preserve its evaluation because of the inconclusive DRS verdict, however it was chilly consolation as Pakistan needed to swallow the choice going in opposition to them purely as a result of on-field umpire Aleem Dar gave it not out.

Video umpire Rashid Riaz mentioned the choice needed to keep as “umpire’s call” as a result of lower than half the ball would have struck the stumps.

Ali was seen shaking his head as he walked again to bowl the following supply after the DRS determination was proven on the large display.

TV commentator Mike Haysman mentioned: “It doesn’t seem right to me that the same ball can be either out or not out based on the original call at the speed of light.”

Aussie take a look at nice Simon Katich additionally mentioned the DRS system must be checked out in the case of choices being based mostly on the on-field umpire’s authentic determination. Lyon was solely on three runs on the time and it ended up being a really expensive umpires determination as Australia reached 3/301 on the first drinks break with Lyon on 37.

Nathan Lyon lastly gone

Nathan Lyon annoyed Pakistan in an entertaining cameo earlier than lastly getting knocked over by fast Faheem Ashraf.

Lyon and Khawaja placed on 54 runs for the fourth wicket with Lyon clear bowled by Ashraf for 37, having earlier been given a life by a controversial DRS verdict that went his method when his rating was simply three runs.

Pakistan defend controversial tactic

The Aussies would have piled on extra runs if it wasn’t for Pakistan resorting to detrimental techniques and subject placings even earlier than the tea break.

Cricket commentators have been scathing of the tactic which noticed Pakistan’s spinners bowling across the wicket and down the leg aspect of Khawaja and Smith.

It was a transparent tactic to gradual the run charge down – however it additionally surrendered any dwelling the hope aspect had of breaking the partnership.

But Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan defended the technique, arguing it wasn’t a detrimental tactic and his group was simply attempting to gradual Australia’s scoring charge.

“You can’t call it negative strategy, we did what we thought is in the best interest of the team,” Rizwan informed reporters.

“We wanted to dry the runs after Australia made good use of the advantage they gained by winning the toss. They capitalised on that by putting on 100 runs in the first session. We had to dry the runs. This is not negativity.

“Such tactics cannot be considered as negative as other big teams also do these things, and thankfully our bowlers did make a comeback.

“You plan session by session in Test cricket, Smith’s wicket took us back in the game. We will try to get them out as early as possible tomorrow and then post a big score on board.”