Australia vs Sri Lanka: Daniel Sams Added To Aus Squad For T20I Series | Cricket News

All-rounder Daniel Sams has been added to Australia’s T20I squad for the sequence towards Sri Lanka on Friday. Sams has been included as a alternative of batter Travis Head, who shall be lacking out the beginning of the T20I sequence to play a Sheffield Shield match for South Australia forward of the Pakistan tour. Head performed his final T20I in 2018 however was recalled to play within the sequence towards Sri Lanka. He had determined to play some top quality cricket earlier than Australia’s tour to Pakistan.

On the opposite hand, Sams has performed 4 T20Is and had BBL with Thunder the place he was their main wicket-taker with 19 at 24.57 and likewise hammered an astonishing 98 off 44 balls towards Melbourne Renegades.

The T20I sequence between Australia and Sri Lanka will kick begin from Friday on the Sydney Cricket Ground. Head shall be becoming a member of the squad within the second conflict at Melbourne.