Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Preview: Australia tackle Pakistan within the sixth Match on the Women’s World Cup 2022 on the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan can be seeking to bounce again after a convincing defeat in opposition to India of their World Cup opener. After being requested to bowl, Pakistan began off nicely as Diana Baig cleaned up Shafali Verma within the third over. They allowed a partnership then as Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma placed on a 92-run stand. However Nashara Sandhu led Pakistan’s combat again together with Nida Far as Pakistan sparked a mini collapse. India went from 96/1 to 114/6. There was a necessity to take care of the strain however Pakistan could not try this and allowed India to claw again once more. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar placed on a file 122-run stand as India achieved the momentum and posted a aggressive 244.

Chasing the goal Pakistan obtained off to a cautious begin and went right into a shell that created strain they usually began shedding wickets. They saved shedding wickets at common intervals and succumbed to 137 all out.

They would anticipate a a lot better effort in opposition to Australia and must play out of their skins to put up a combat in opposition to the Aussie powerhouse.

Australia, then again, began off with a win of their opener in opposition to England. It was a detailed contest however Australia saved their nerve. Opener Rachel Haynes led the way in which with a superb 130 off 131 balls to set the platform. Captain Meg Lanning then joined the get together with 86 off 110 balls as Australia posted a formidable 310/3.

England’s combat was led by Natalie Sciver as she hit a 85-ball 109. Tammy Beaumont (74) and Heather Knight (40) additionally contributed nicely however England misplaced their method within the center. There was a late surge offered by Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt however Australia held their nerve to clinch a 12-run win.

Australia can be seeking to proceed their successful momentum whereas Pakistan can be seeking to bounce again. Australia begin off as sturdy favourites.

