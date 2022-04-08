Australian army vehicles will ‘help repel Russia’: Dutton
Australia will ship particular fight autos to Ukraine because the struggle towards the invasion of Russian forces continues.
Defence Minister Peter Dutton mentioned 20 military Bushmaster protected mobility autos, together with two ambulance variants, might be despatched.
Australia’s response follows a request from President Zelensky throughout his handle to the Australian Parliament on March 31.
Speaking from the RAAF Base, about 40 kilometres from Brisbane, on Friday, Mr Dutton mentioned Australia was happy to reply Ukraine’s name for assist.
He mentioned the autos would “help to repel the Russians as quickly as possible from Ukraine”.
The 20 autos are painted olive inexperienced to go well with the working surroundings and a Ukrainian flag is painted on both aspect with the phrases “United with Ukraine” whereas the ambulances could have the normal Red Cross emblem.
The first convoy might be airlifted from Brisbane on Friday morning.
Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, mentioned the help can be of nice assist.