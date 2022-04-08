Australia

Australian army vehicles will ‘help repel Russia’: Dutton

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 hours ago
0 1 minute read


Australia will ship particular fight autos to Ukraine because the struggle towards the invasion of Russian forces continues.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton mentioned 20 military Bushmaster protected mobility autos, together with two ambulance variants, might be despatched.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton inspects one of many Bushmaster autos with Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko.Credit:Jocelyn Garcia

Australia’s response follows a request from President Zelensky throughout his handle to the Australian Parliament on March 31.

Speaking from the RAAF Base, about 40 kilometres from Brisbane, on Friday, Mr Dutton mentioned Australia was happy to reply Ukraine’s name for assist.

He mentioned the autos would “help to repel the Russians as quickly as possible from Ukraine”.

The 20 autos are painted olive inexperienced to go well with the working surroundings and a Ukrainian flag is painted on both aspect with the phrases “United with Ukraine” whereas the ambulances could have the normal Red Cross emblem.

The first convoy might be airlifted from Brisbane on Friday morning.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia, mentioned the help can be of nice assist.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button