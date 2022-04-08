Australian army vehicles will ‘help repel Russia’: Dutton

Australia will ship particular fight autos to Ukraine because the struggle towards the invasion of Russian forces continues.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton mentioned 20 military Bushmaster protected mobility autos, together with two ambulance variants, might be despatched.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton inspects one of many Bushmaster autos with Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko. Credit:Jocelyn Garcia

Australia’s response follows a request from President Zelensky throughout his handle to the Australian Parliament on March 31.

Speaking from the RAAF Base, about 40 kilometres from Brisbane, on Friday, Mr Dutton mentioned Australia was happy to reply Ukraine’s name for assist.