Australian cabaret star injured in orchestra pit fall near Turkey
Australian cabaret star Matt Gilbertson has been badly injured after falling into an orchestra pit whereas acting on a cruise ship off the coast of Turkey.
Gilbertson, an Adelaide comic who performs below the alter ego of camp German accordion participant Hans, has a badly injured foot and broken backbone. He can be airlifted from Turkey to London for remedy.
“On Thursday night I was involved in an incident on stage while performing on a ship in Europe that saw me falling 4 metres into an orchestra pit,” stated a put up on the Hans Facebook web page.
“It’s resulted in a shattered foot and some slight spinal damage. At this stage the spine looks manageable but I will require extensive surgery on my right foot.”
The accidents dominated the performer out of the Broken Heel competition in Broken Hill subsequent month, the put up stated.
A video posted to the web page confirmed folks lining the railings of the cruise ship and clapping in assist as Gilbertson was wheeled into an ambulance on the dockside.
Hans rose to prominence as a performer on America’s Got Talent TV present in 2018.
