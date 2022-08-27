Australian cabaret star injured in orchestra pit fall near Turkey

Australian cabaret star Matt Gilbertson has been badly injured after falling into an orchestra pit whereas acting on a cruise ship off the coast of Turkey.

Gilbertson, an Adelaide comic who performs below the alter ego of camp German accordion participant Hans, has a badly injured foot and broken backbone. He can be airlifted from Turkey to London for remedy.

Matt Gilbertson in character as Hans the German accordionist.

“On Thursday night I was involved in an incident on stage while performing on a ship in Europe that saw me falling 4 metres into an orchestra pit,” stated a put up on the Hans Facebook web page.

“It’s resulted in a shattered foot and some slight spinal damage. At this stage the spine looks manageable but I will require extensive surgery on my right foot.”