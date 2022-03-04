Australian cricket icon Shane Warne dead at 52

Shane Warne, probably the most influential figures in Australian sport, has handed away aged 52 of a suspected coronary heart assault.

Australian cricket icon Shane Warne has died aged 52.

His supervisor James Erskine launched a press release on Saturday morning confirming the previous Test leg-spinner had handed away in Thailand of a suspected coronary heart assault.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the assertion learn.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne is survived by three youngsters: Jackson, Brooke and Summer.

Warne is considered one of many most interesting cricketers in historical past, claiming 708 Test wickets at 25.41 in 145 matches between 1992 and 2007. No Australian has taken extra worldwide wickets than the Victorian.

Warne was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013, and was named one in every of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, alongside Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs and Sir Vivian Richards.

The leg-spinner featured in Australia’s 1999 World Cup triumph, successful six Ashes sequence.

After his retirement, Warne served as a commentator and broadcaster for Channel 9 and Fox Cricket.

The tragic information comes lower than 24 hours after former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh handed away aged 74, having suffered a coronary heart assault in Queensland final week.

“Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed,” Warne tweeted on Friday morning. “He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls.

“Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much especially to Australia & England players.

“Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate.”

Warne was credited with reviving the artwork of leg-spin – his profession tally of 708 Test wickets was surpassed solely by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan with 800.

Australian opener David Warner tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just cannot believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.”