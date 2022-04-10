Australian general election called for May 21
Australians will go to the polls for a normal election on May
21, Trend experiences
citing Xinhua.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday visited the
Governor-General to dissolve the parliament and name the election
for all 151 seats within the House of Representatives and about half of
76 Senate seats. The election date is ready for May 21.
The governing Liberal-National Coalition has held energy since
2013.
If victorious, Morrison will grow to be the primary prime minister to
win consecutive normal elections since 2004.
Currently, Newspoll signifies the opposition Labor Party and its
chief Anthony Albanese leads in web satisfaction, with the get together
extra most popular.
Launching his re-election marketing campaign on Sunday, Morrison mentioned that
the Coalition could possibly be trusted to guide Australia’s financial
restoration from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This election and this marketing campaign is extremely essential. That’s
as a result of there’s a lot at stake for Australia and our future,” he
mentioned.
The election marketing campaign, which is able to final about six weeks, is
anticipated to be dominated by points surrounding the coronavirus
pandemic, local weather change, value of dwelling, and housing
affordability.
In a video posted on social media on Saturday night time, Albanese
promised that Labor would “get spending beneath management so we will
preserve taxes low” if victorious.
“Debt has skyrocketed beneath the Liberals. They’d doubled the
debt even earlier than the pandemic,” he said. “Australians deserve a
prime minister who exhibits up, who takes accountability and who works
with individuals.”