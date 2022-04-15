Australian golf icon Jack Newton dies aged 72

Legendary Australian golfer Jack Newton has died on the age of 72 attributable to well being issues.

An Order of Australia recipient for his providers to golf, Newton’s profession was reduce brief in his prime attributable to an accident involving an aeroplane propeller. The Newton household launched an announcement on Friday.

“On behalf of our family, it is with great sadness I announce that our courageous and loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and mate, Jack Newton OAM has passed away overnight due to health complications,” the assertion learn.

“His passion for sport and contributing to future generations of golfers and the Australian community demonstrates the character of our father, beloved husband, proud brother, adoring grandfather, and maverick mate.