Australian great Shane Warne dies | Sport

Australian cricketing nice Shane Warne has died in Thailand on Friday morning (AEDT).

He was 52.

Warne, who’s arguably the best leg-spinner of all-time, died whereas in Koh Samui, Thailand after struggling a suspected coronary heart assault.

In a press release, Warne’s administration mentioned: “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

“The household requests privateness right now and can present additional particulars sooner or later.”

Warne’s passing comes just hours after the death of fellow Australian wicketkeeping great Rod Marsh.

Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets – a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

He performed for Australia between 1992-2007, taking part in in 145 Tests and 194 ODIs.