Australian journalist Cheng Lei to be tried in Beijing next week

An Australian journalist will face courtroom in Beijing subsequent week on state secrets and techniques fees, after being detained for greater than 19 months, sources near the case stated.

Cheng Lei, who worked as a television anchor for Chinese state media for a decade earlier than being detained in 2020, was formally arrested a 12 months in the past on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets and techniques abroad.

She will probably be tried within the Beijing No. 2 People’s Intermediate Court at 9am subsequent Thursday, Reuters confirmed with sources who didn’t need to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Cheng Lei, seen right here on the ABC’s Q&A in 2014, was formally arrested final 12 months on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets and techniques.

Australia has beforehand stated it was involved by what it stated was a “lack of transparency” over the case, and Cheng’s household have stated they’re satisfied she is harmless.