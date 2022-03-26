Australian journalist Cheng Lei to be tried in Beijing next week
An Australian journalist will face courtroom in Beijing subsequent week on state secrets and techniques fees, after being detained for greater than 19 months, sources near the case stated.
Cheng Lei, who worked as a television anchor for Chinese state media for a decade earlier than being detained in 2020, was formally arrested a 12 months in the past on suspicion of illegally supplying state secrets and techniques abroad.
She will probably be tried within the Beijing No. 2 People’s Intermediate Court at 9am subsequent Thursday, Reuters confirmed with sources who didn’t need to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Australia has beforehand stated it was involved by what it stated was a “lack of transparency” over the case, and Cheng’s household have stated they’re satisfied she is harmless.
China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark, however has stated beforehand Cheng’s rights have been being absolutely assured.
She has been separated from her youngsters, aged 9 and 11, who have been visiting their grandmother in Australia when she was detained.
Cheng was born in China however moved along with her mother and father to Australia as a baby.
She constructed a tv profession in China, first with CNBC and later as a tv anchor for the English-language channel CGTN, and is a high-profile member of the Australian group in Beijing.
Diplomatic relations between Australia and China have worsened in recent times, after Canberra referred to as for a global investigation into the supply of the pandemic in 2020 and Beijing responded with commerce reprisals.