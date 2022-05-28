Australian man confirmed killed in Ukraine

An Australian man has died whereas offering humanitarian assist in war-torn Ukraine, the prime minister has confirmed.

Michael O’Neill, 47, was killed on Wednesday, forsaking three youngsters in addition to 5 siblings.

“This is a tragedy and I want to give my condolences to the family of the man involved,” Anthony Albanese stated in Sydney on Saturday.

“The family has requested that their privacy be respected and I ask the media to do that.”

In a public submit on Facebook, one in every of Mr O’Neill’s sisters stated he had been driving vans in Ukraine to assist civilians flee the nation in addition to serving to transport the wounded.

She described her brother as a “larrikin” and “always a battler”.

“Always looking for a cause he headed to Ukraine to drive trucks,” she stated.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with allegations of warfare crimes made towards the federation’s troops because the invasion.

During his journey to the Quad leaders’ assembly on Tuesday, Mr Albanese stated he had expressed Australia’s view that the Russian “unilateral, illegal, immoral attack” on the folks of Ukraine was an “outrage”.

“The atrocities which are being committed on innocent civilians is something that we couldn’t have expected in the 21st century,” he advised reporters after the assembly.

Earlier this month, then-foreign minister Marise Payne introduced additional sanctions on high-profile Russians, together with media personalities and army higher-ups.