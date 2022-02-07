Australian Olympians frustrated at China’s strict COVID-19 regulations

Gill was adamant she didn’t need to go into isolation the place dozens of different athletes at the moment are staying after testing constructive. Beijing is coming underneath rising stress from nationwide Olympic committees over the therapy of largely asymptomatic or recovered COVID-19 circumstances in isolation.

There have been greater than 350 circumstances related to the Olympics because it started with lots of nonetheless in isolation on the third official day of the Games. The International Olympic Committee stated the restrictions have been crucial to make sure a secure Games.

Polish pace skater Natalia Maliszewska stated on Sunday that she had been shuffled between isolation rooms and her resort after returning constructive after which unfavorable outcomes over the course of every week.

“People got me out of my room at 3am,” she stated. “This night was a horror. I slept in my clothes in my bed because I was afraid that at any moment someone would take me back to isolation. Then a message that unfortunately they were mistaken, that I am a threat, and should not have been released from isolation.”

“I cry until I have no more tears and make not only the people around me worry but myself too,” she stated.