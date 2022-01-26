Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Defeats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Five-Set Thriller To Reach Semi-Finals | Tennis News

Russia’s second seed Daniil Medvedev staged a stirring comeback from two units down Wednesday to reel in Canadian 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime and claw his manner into the final 4 on the Australian Open. Medvedev appeared out for the rely as ninth seed Auger-Aliassime held match level within the fourth set, however the world primary battled again to win 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 and he’ll now play Stefanos Tsitsipas in Friday’s semi-finals.

More to observe…