Australian Open 2022 LIVE updates: Ash Barty, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev and Krygios, Kokkinakis double-act headline day seven

Rafael Nadal performs after 2pm in the present day on Rod Laver Arena in his fourth-round match towards Adrian Mannarino from France.

Here is Nadal’s ideas on the development of his comeback after his third-round win on Friday night time:

Rafael Nadal has performed his greatest match since returning to the court docket, however the Spanish No. 6 seed admits he doesn’t know if his physique will let him go the gap at this 12 months’s Australian Open.

The 36-year-old has freely admitted he questioned if he would be capable to return to elite tennis when his foot damage struck him down once more late final 12 months.

But within the six matches since returning, together with three at Melbourne Park, Nadal is seeing enchancment in his match health and is proud of the velocity of his actions and his alternative of pictures, as proven by some devastating winners within the final set of Friday night time’s four-set win over Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

