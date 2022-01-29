Australia
Australian Open 2022 LIVE updates: Ashleigh Barty wins the Australia’s first women’s singles title in 44 years beating Danielle Collins;Special Ks play for doubles title in all-Australian final
Ash Barty let all of it go after she hit the forehand winner which broke Australia’s house grand slam drought.
From the surface, it appeared like aid.
Barty grew sick of being requested about whether or not she was the girl that would break the drought a very long time in the past, and now not should carry that cross.
The take care of she set free a pair of almighty screams mentioned all of it, too.
It was in stark distinction to her response of shock, after profitable at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
Barty appeared hungry for extra.
She is now the game’s dominant pressure, and might be for a while.