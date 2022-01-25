Australian Open 2022 LIVE updates: Dylan Alcott makes his last final; Keys waits for Barty in semi-final; Denis Shapovalov v Rafael Nadal; Ash Barty v Jessica Pegula

Madison Keys spoke to Channel Nine’s Jelena Dokic after her win immediately.

On feeling emotional after the win?

It should be factor. It is normally after we win so that’s at all times factor. It means so much. Last yr was actually laborious and I did every little thing that I might with my group to simply actually reset this off- season and concentrate on beginning contemporary and new and actually simply ranging from zero and never working about final yr. Wow, that has gone effectively to this point. I’m actually happy with myself and so grateful to my group and my family and friends for serving to many by what was a tricky yr final yr.

I wish to speak about your group. You look over there and the way a lot they assist you to? They have been there all the best way.

They are completely one of the best assist group. In tight moments after I look over, all of them have superb poker faces. They are at all times there supporting, whether or not it’s a good level or a foul level. It is an effective level or a foul level. It is at all times concentrate on the subsequent one, the subsequent one. Even in dangerous moments, it’s superb. We are a group, we’re going to get by this, we are going to work by it and determine it out. To have that each time you search for is absolutely vital and I’m very grateful for them.

I simply wish to ask you in regards to the warmth. It has been highly regarded. Everyone has been struggling. You have been doing a tremendous job. What occurs to you to get by the warmth?

I prepare in Orlando by the summer season, which I believe is the most well liked place on Earth in the summertime. You guys ought to come and take a look at it out and let me know if you happen to agree with me I’m fairly used to it as a result of I prepare in it all the time, which I believe is certainly a bonus for me, regardless that in the summertime I actually want I didn’t dwell there and I lived someplace nicer. Yeah, I believe that after which together with – we have now so many nice issues like ice towels and funky followers and all of that which actually assist.