Australian Open 2022 LIVE updates: Rafael Nadal chases grand slam title 21 in men’s final against Daniil Medvedev

One of the Australian Open males’s doubles finalists says he by no means would have performed in Melbourne had he identified WA’s border would stay closed, in all probability inflicting him to overlook the beginning of his son.

Leaving Perth on December 29 forward of the Australian Open, tennis participant Matt Ebden had deliberate to return house on February 5, the day WA was set to reopen its border to the remainder of the nation.

But final week, WA Premier Mark McGowan backtracked on the choice, leaving the border shut and offering no new date for when absolutely vaccinated travellers may enter with out finishing two weeks of quarantine.

Ebden, 34, mentioned whereas his child son was attributable to arrive on February 14, an earlier supply was trying seemingly, leaving the expectant father in a “pretty bad” state.

