Australian Open 2022 LIVE updates: Tsitsipas levels things with Fritz; Swiatek beats Cirstea in epic; De Minaur eliminated
After being examined early within the first sport of the third set, happening 0-30, Tsitsipas ends a 23-shot rally (the longest of the match thus far) with a powerful backhand winner down the road.
Fritz is unfazed, although, citing 4 break factors at 15-40, and twice at 40-Ad – the second of which on account of a Tsitsipas double-fault.
But Tsitsipas fights again, and after three deuces, he lastly holds serve after 10 minutes to go up 1-0 within the third set.
A golden alternative for an instantaneous break goes begging for Fritz.