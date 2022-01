Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty extends lead in rankings | Tennis News – Times of India

Rankings

PARIS: Ashleigh Barty’s achievement in changing into the primary Australian lady in 44 years to win the Australian Open title has seen her consolidate her place atop the WTA rankings.The 25-year-old has elevated her lead over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus who exited within the fourth spherical of the Australian Open — to over 2,600 factors.Danielle Collins’s comfort for shedding to Barty in Saturday’s ultimate is the best ever rating for the 28-year-old American as she soars 20 locations to tenth.Poland’s Iga Swiatek — who Collins beat within the Australian Open semi-finals — has additionally risen to her highest ever rating, shifting up 5 spots to fourth.The Czech Republic’s French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova strikes up one place to 3rd.There are differing fortunes for 2 second spherical losers in Melbourne.Spain’s Garbine Muguruza drops 4 locations to seventh whereas Britain’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu rises 5 to her greatest ever rating of thirteenth.Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8331 ptsAryna Sabalenka (BLR) 5698Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5533 (+1)Iga Swiatek (POL) 4456 (+5)Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4452 Paula Badosa (ESP) 4429. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4195 (-4) Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4071Anett Kontaveit (EST) 3871 (-2)Danielle Collins (USA) 3071 (+20)Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3070 (-1)Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2705Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2664 (+5)Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2638 (-3)Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2531 (+2)Jessica Pegula (USA) 2474 (+5)Cori Gauff (USA) 2425 (-1) Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2396 (+7)Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2355 (+3)Angelique Kerber (GER) 2287