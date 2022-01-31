Sports
Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty extends lead in rankings | Tennis News – Times of India
PARIS: Ashleigh Barty’s achievement in changing into the primary Australian lady in 44 years to win the Australian Open title has seen her consolidate her place atop the WTA rankings.
The 25-year-old has elevated her lead over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus who exited within the fourth spherical of the Australian Open — to over 2,600 factors.
Danielle Collins’s comfort for shedding to Barty in Saturday’s ultimate is the best ever rating for the 28-year-old American as she soars 20 locations to tenth.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek — who Collins beat within the Australian Open semi-finals — has additionally risen to her highest ever rating, shifting up 5 spots to fourth.
The Czech Republic’s French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova strikes up one place to 3rd.
There are differing fortunes for 2 second spherical losers in Melbourne.
Spain’s Garbine Muguruza drops 4 locations to seventh whereas Britain’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu rises 5 to her greatest ever rating of thirteenth.
Rankings
1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8331 pts
2. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 5698
3. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5533 (+1)
4. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4456 (+5)
5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4452
6.Paula Badosa (ESP) 4429
7. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4195 (-4)
8.Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4071
9. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 3871 (-2)
10. Danielle Collins (USA) 3071 (+20)
11. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3070 (-1)
12. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2705
13. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2664 (+5)
14. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 2638 (-3)
15. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 2531 (+2)
16. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2474 (+5)
17. Cori Gauff (USA) 2425 (-1)
18.Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2396 (+7)
19. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2355 (+3)
20. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2287
