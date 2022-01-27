Australian Open, day 11 live coverage: Channel 9 star slaps down Kyrgios hater

Ash Barty is 2 wins away from an Australian Open title, and her coach has referred to as out the Aussie’s rivals for a “funny” coaching behavior.

There are 4 Australians in motion on Rod Laver Arena at this time because the Australian Open approaches it’s climax.

The “Special Ks” will strut their stuff within the early afternoon, with Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis combating for a spot within the males’s doubles ultimate.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Dylan Alcott will then play his final skilled tennis match later within the afternoon, with the 2022 Australian of the Year going through Sam Schroder within the quad wheelchair singles ultimate.

And the cherry on high? World No. 1 Ash Barty, who has by no means featured in an Australian Open ultimate, will tackle American Madison Keys within the ladies’s singles semi-final at 7.30pm native time.

Channel 9 star slaps down Kyrgios hater

Australian Olympian Sam Groth has taken a cheeky swipe at New Zealand doubles participant Michael Venus after he lashed out at Nick Kyrgios on dwell TV.

Venus and German enjoying companion Tim Puetz have been crushed in three units by Kyrgios and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis within the quarter-final of the boys’s doubles in entrance of a raucous crowd that the Aussie pair whipped right into a frenzy.

Speaking to TVNZ on Wednesday, Venus bluntly called Kyrgios “an absolute knob”.

“You see why he’s never fulfilled his potential and probably never will,” Venus mentioned.

“His maturity level, it’s probably being generous to about a 10-year-old, it’s at about that level.”

Speaking on Channel 9, Groth couldn’t resist declaring that Venus was making these remarks after being knocked out of the Australian Open.

“He’s doing it from New Zealand,” he mentioned on Thursday morning. “He’s not doing it from here in Melbourne Park because he lost in the tournament.

“Throw barbs, but you’re out of the tournament bud. Sorry Michael, I like you a lot, but there’s a time and place.

“I get it, the crowd’s rowdy, Nick’s rowdy — but you were giving it back, you were part of it, you were in that battle. I’m not convinced it was the right way to go.

“I have known Michael for a long, long time. He is understandably a little bit bitter the way things went down. It’s a different crowd.

“Some of the antics were probably a little bit over the top, to be honest. But his is an entertainment product. We are producing it for the fans that come into the stands, and we’re producing it for television and getting eyeballs on the screen that wouldn’t normally be watching.”

— with the NZ Herald

Day 11 schedule

Rod Laver Arena

Not earlier than 2.30pm — Nick Kyrgios/Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos [3]

Not earlier than 3.30pm — Dylan Alcott vs Sam Schroder

7.30pm — Ash Barty vs Madison Keys

Danielle Collins vs Iga Swiatek

Margaret Court Arena

11am — Cara Black/Pat Rafter vs Mark Philippoussis/Rennae Stubbs

Not earlier than 1pm — Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova [1] vs Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens [3]

Matthew Ebden/Max Purcell vs Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury [2]

‘It’s a bit late’: Team Barty takes cheeky swipe at Aus Open rivals

Ash Barty is 2 victories away from a maiden Australian Open title and the Aussie’s slice backhand has as soon as once more been the speak of the city.

Earlier this week, American tennis icon Jim Courier boldly declared Barty’s slice backhand was higher than that of 20-time grand slam champion Roger Federer.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Barty’s coach Craig Tyzzer poked enjoyable at opponents who have been noticed practising going through the trademark shot forward of their match towards the world No. 1.

“I think it is a point of difference,” Tyzzer mentioned of Barty’s slice. “There’s not many girls out there that hit a slice backhand.

“I think the fact that they don’t see it that often and then have to come up against it – it’s actually quite funny.

“When you see who Ash has to play you see them out there practising (against) someone hitting a slice backhand to them. It’s probably a bit late the day before to try to get that right. If you haven’t practised it enough now you’re probably not going to get that right.

“Her forehand is actually a weapon.

“Her slice will set her up a lot for her forehand. Her serve sets her up a lot for her shots, as well. It’s all of those elements for me.”

Day 11 preview

World No. 1 one Ash Barty will look to achieve her first Australian Open ultimate on Thursday, however is cautious of “exceptional athlete” Madison Keys blocking her path.

The first grand slam event of the yr hits the ladies’s semi-final stage with high seed Barty making an attempt to remain on the right track to be the primary Australian lady to raise the trophy since 1978.

In the second semi-final, Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek faces Twenty seventh-seeded American Danielle Collins, who’s having fun with life and tennis after surgical procedure final yr freed her from continual ache.

Barty is famend as among the finest tacticians within the recreation and has out-thought and outplayed all her opponents thus far whereas blasting by way of the highest half of the draw with out dropping a set and barely breaking sweat.

As nicely as “problem-solving” her means out of tough moments, Barty has developed an distinctive all-court recreation which crushed quarter-final opponent Jessica Pegula mentioned “picks you apart”.

Keys, who made the final 4 in 2015 and misplaced to eventual champion Serena Williams, mentioned it was essential for her to “continue to focus on my side of the net”.

But she additionally is aware of Barty’s harmful backhand slice should be blunted.

“You can’t do a ton off of her slice because it comes in so low,” mentioned Keys.

Two-time grand slam champion Barty is aiming to succeed Chris O’Neill, who was the final Australian to raise the ladies’s singles trophy all of 44 years in the past.

But the down-to-earth Australian is taking nothing as a right towards a participant who has already crushed 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, eighth seed Paula Badosa and fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova in her run to the ultimate 4.

“Maddie is an exceptional athlete, she has a great serve, great first strike off the return and off her first ball after her serve,” she mentioned.

In the second semi-final, big-hitting American Collins expects Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, to be “very relentless, powerful, strong”.

But after making the semis at Melbourne Park in 2019, the 28-year-old believes she now has the expertise to press on.

“Now that I’ve made quarter-finals at French and semi-finals here before, I think I can use those experiences to certainly help me in the tight-pressure moments on court. I can use that to my advantage,” she mentioned.

Swiatek continues to be simply 20, however has additionally gained large expertise since her French Open triumph, and is within the second week for a sixth consecutive grand slam event.

But that is the primary time she made the final 4 away from the Paris clay.

“I will approach it the same as any other match, really. I have played with some heavy hitters in this tournament already, so I feel like I’m feeling their game on my racquet pretty well,” she mentioned.