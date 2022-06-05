Australian plane in ‘very dangerous’ incident with Chinese fighter jet
The defence minister mentioned the crew responded professionally and returned the plane to base and all crew have been unhurt. He has directed the Chief of the Defence Force and the Department to specific issues over the incident to Chinese authorities, notably stressing the protection of the plane and crew had been put in jeopardy.
“The activity of the P-8 form part of maritime surveillance activity which has been undertaken by Australia in the South China Sea for decades – other countries do the same,” Marles mentioned.
Loading
Defence mentioned Australia has carried out maritime surveillance within the area for many years and obeys worldwide regulation, “exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace”.
The incident comes simply three months after a Chinese navy vessel aimed a military-grade laser at another Australian surveillance aircraft within the Arafura Sea between the Northern Territory and Papua.
The February incident risked the lives of the plane crew, Defence mentioned, strongly condemning the “unprofessional and unsafe military conduct”.
Then-prime minister Scott Morrison mentioned he demanded answers from Beijing over the “act of intimidation”, however China’s overseas ministry hit again saying Australia was “maliciously” spreading false information.
This week Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi completed his tour of the Pacific, ending in East Timor and Papua New Guinea after signing bilateral agreements with nations together with the Solomon Islands.
Loading
Speaking to media together with the ABC in PNG, Wang mentioned a reset within the China-Australian relationship would require concrete motion.
“[Our] Australia ties have run into difficulties in recent years. The crux of the problem lies in the fact that some political forces in Australia insist on treating China as an adversary rather than a partner, and in portraying China’s development as a threat rather than an opportunity,” he mentioned.
“Such strikes have led to a major reversal of Australia’s optimistic and pragmatic China coverage pursued for a few years.“