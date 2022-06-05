Australian plane in ‘very dangerous’ incident with Chinese fighter jet

The defence minister mentioned the crew responded professionally and returned the plane to base and all crew have been unhurt. He has directed the Chief of the Defence Force and the Department to specific issues over the incident to Chinese authorities, notably stressing the protection of the plane and crew had been put in jeopardy.

“The activity of the P-8 form part of maritime surveillance activity which has been undertaken by Australia in the South China Sea for decades – other countries do the same,” Marles mentioned.

Defence mentioned Australia has carried out maritime surveillance within the area for many years and obeys worldwide regulation, “exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace”.

The incident comes simply three months after a Chinese navy vessel aimed a military-grade laser at another Australian surveillance aircraft within the Arafura Sea between the Northern Territory and Papua.