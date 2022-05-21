Australian PM concedes defeat in federal election

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded defeat in

the nation’s 2022 federal election held on Saturday, Trend studies citing

Xinhua.

He mentioned in a speech on Saturday night time that he has spoken to the

Opposition chief Anthony Albanese and congratulated him on his

election victory.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Saturday night time

projected Labor will type authorities for the primary time since 2013,

with Albanese to turn into the nation’s thirty first prime minister.

The end result marks an finish to the Coalition’s nearly-nine-year maintain

on energy and Morrison’s tenure as prime minister.

Describing the night time as “difficult”, Morrison mentioned that he’ll

step down as chief of the Liberal Party.

“I can be handing over the management on the subsequent occasion room

assembly to make sure the occasion will be taken ahead below new

management, which is the suitable factor to do,” he mentioned.