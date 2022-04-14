Australian PM Morrison’s security team injured in car crash while on campaign trail

A automobile carrying Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s safety crew flipped and rolled down an embankment on Thursday, with 4 officers taken to hospital with non-life-threatening accidents.

Their automobile overturned after an accident with one other automobile whereas the prime minister was on the marketing campaign path in Tasmania forward of May 21 elections, the state’s police stated in a press release.

Morrison cancelled his remaining stops of the day after the accident however he was not concerned or injured within the crash, his workplace stated.

The prime minister described the officers who shield him and his household as “selfless, professional and incredibly generous.”

“I hope to hear further good news about their condition,” he stated in a press release.

While the car the officers have been travelling in was badly broken, the safety element’s accidents have been “non-life-threatening,” police stated.

Morrison’s workplace stated all 4 officers have been aware after they have been transferred from the crash website.

Local police stated they have been nonetheless investigating the crash however it appeared the opposite car had collided with the unmarked police automobile whereas attempting to merge lanes.

It just isn’t clear whether or not the safety automobile was following the prime minister’s car when the crash occurred.

