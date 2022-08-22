Australian police find ‘extraordinary’ fentanyl stash

Police stated the medicine have been hidden in an industrial machine, often called a lathe, that arrived on the Port of Melbourne in December 2021 from Canada.

But they did not launch an investigation till February, when Australian Border Force officers discovered the drug stash, which included 11.2 kilograms of pure fentanyl and 30 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Previously, Australian authorities have solely detected small shipments — 30 grams or much less — of fentanyl illegally imported into the nation, in line with an AFP press release

In Monday’s press conference , ABF Commander James Watson emphasised the importance of the bust given the quantity of fentanyl found.

“Typically, we would only see fentanyl being detected in quantities of 1 g or less, so to have a detection that is 11 kg pure, is just quite frankly extraordinary,” Watson stated. “I’d describe it as a total act of bastardy.”

While fentanyl is primarily used for medical functions in Australia, elsewhere it’s typically combined with different medicine corresponding to heroin with generally lethal penalties. In the United States, the rising prevalence of fentanyl has contributed to a rise in deadly overdoses.

When requested why the announcement was made now, months after the medicine have been initially seized and recognized, Hall stated one of many essential functions was “to alert the community to the harms of what fentanyl poses.”

Authorities additionally need individuals who could have details about the supply of the fentanyl to return ahead.

“There is someone out there in the community who does know more so we are appealing to that person or persons who are there to speak up and call crime stoppers please,” Hall stated.

Hall instructed organized crime was accountable for the massive cargo of the drug however clarified that no arrests have been made. A joint investigation carried out by the AFP, ABF and Australia’s Department of Home Affairs is ongoing.