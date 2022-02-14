Australian politics live: Monday, February 14

Welcome to a different week of parliament. It is Valentine’s Day, and I for one really feel there isn’t a higher time to delve into the trivialities of Canberra politics.

The House of Representatives is sitting this week, and Senate estimates are occurring. That means the Senate received’t be passing any laws, and there shall be no decision to the non secular discrimination debate.

Meanwhile the nation is digesting final evening’s 60 Minutes function with the Prime Minister and his household. Yes, Scott Morrison performed the ukulele. Of better curiosity, maybe, had been Jenny Morrison’s thoughts on former Australian of the Year Grace Tame’s “manners”.

PM faces new questions over RAT scarcity

As information.com.au political editor Samantha Maiden and NCA NewsWire’s Courtney Gould reported exclusively this morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s declare that well being officers by no means suggested his authorities to undertake the widespread use of fast antigen checks has been introduced into query.

The Prime Minister has defended his failure to order extra fast checks in latest weeks by arguing well being officers by no means instructed him to embrace RATs earlier than the summer season of Omicron “flipped” the state of affairs and overwhelmed normal PCR checks.

Despite the actual fact they had been in widespread use abroad, together with on the Prime Minister’s personal journeys to the United Kingdom, Mr Morrison stated the recommendation remained to stay with PCR checks.

But now info offered to parliament by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) has raised new questions on precisely what the Prime Minister was suggested and when.

The solutions, obtained by information.com.au, reveal PM&C offered a number of briefings to the Prime Minister on testing all through the course of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, together with recommendation in regards to the rising reliance on RATs abroad.

Mr Morrison additionally obtained common recommendation from the Secretary of the Department of Health and the Chief Medical Officer.

‘I agree with her’: Barnaby sides with Jenny

Those remarks from Jenny Morrison are going to return up lots right this moment, so right here is the context for what she stated.

During the Morrisons’ interview with Karl Stefanovic on 60 Minutes, the Prime Minister and his spouse had been requested in regards to the awkward second they greeted outgoing Australian of the Year Grace Tame throughout an occasion on the Lodge.

You will, I’m positive, recall the pictures.

“I just found it a little bit disappointing, because we were welcoming her in our home,” Mrs Morrison instructed Stefanovic.

“I just wish the focus had been on all the incredible people coming in. I respect people that want to change things, stand up for their beliefs and are strong, but I still think there are manners and respect.”

Ms Tame has not responded to Mrs Morrison. If you want to be completely versed in her views on the matter, I’d recommend trying out our protection of her comments at the National Press Club last week.

We simply talked about Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s defence of Mrs Morrison (he had “no problem” along with her feedback and felt they had been “measured”). Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce also sided with her throughout an look on Today.

“Jenny can say it but we can’t. (But) I agree with Jenny, I have to say,” stated Mr Joyce.

“I just think, if you are going to see the Prime Minister, you respect the office, if nothing else.

“You understand it is a great honour to be there. The Prime Minister does not own the Lodge, he holds the office. Respect the office.”

Having watched a good few periods of Question Time in my 31 years on this earth, I do all the time discover it amusing when politicians speak about respecting the workplace of prime minister. Or respecting anybody full cease, come to think about it. But there you go.

‘You are going to get smashed’

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been all over the place this morning: ABC radio, News Breakfast, Sunrise. Probably different locations too.

His superb objective was to speak up ATO and Treasury data suggesting younger girls have been the largest beneficiaries of the federal government’s tax cuts.

On the ABC, Michael Rowland requested about “lots of speculation about what you’ll do with the low to middle income tax offset”, which expires in June.

“Will you roll that over to next financial year in next month’s Budget?” he requested.

“Well Michael, that’s an $8 billion question, and I’m not about to answer it on your show today,” stated Mr Frydenberg.

“There’s a lot of speculation as to what may or may not be in next month’s Budget. What we have done as a government is look to cut taxes at every turn.”

“You do realise if you don’t roll it over, it effectively represents a tax rise for all these families come next financial year?” Rowland pressed.

“Well, obviously I don’t accept that characterisation,” stated the Treasurer.

“The low and middle income tax offset is not a permanent feature of the tax system. We’ve introduced it due to particular economic circumstances.”

He was additionally requested about Jenny Morrison’s feedback to 60 Minutes, primarily accusing Grace Tame of missing manners (particularly, at this event).

“I could understand her disappointment, and I thought her comments were very measured,” stated Mr Frydenberg.

“I didn’t have any problem with what she said. I thought it was very measured and reflected her heartfelt feelings.

“I don’t think anyone has to smile, but you know, you only had to look at the camera, to look at that scene, and you could see how uncomfortable it was.”

On Channel 7, Mr Frydenberg was requested about these newest Newspoll figures, which present the federal government nonetheless trailing Labor 55-45.

“At this stage, you are going to get smashed,” host David Koch instructed him.

“There were many in the media, many political pundits who wrote us off ahead of the last election, and obviously the result was somewhat different,” stated the Treasurer.

He stated he understood the “frustrations” of some Australians, however the authorities had completed a great job on managing the pandemic and the economic system.

“Let’s focus on getting the big things right,” he stated.

This additionally occurred.

Newspoll reveals authorities nonetheless struggling

The authorities continues to be heading for a major election defeat, based on the latest Newspoll results.

On the 2 social gathering most well-liked metric, Labor leads the Coalition 55-45. Labor’s major vote is 41 in comparison with the Coalition’s 34. Among the minor events, the Greens have registered probably the most noteworthy quantity, bleeding a handful of proportion factors to sit down at simply 8 per cent.

Scott Morrison does nonetheless lead Anthony Albanese as most well-liked prime minister by a margin of 43-38, which is a small enchancment from the final ballot. Perhaps the ukulele factor will increase his standing much more?