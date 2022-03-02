Australian Prime Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19

Australian PM mentioned he had been taking COVID-19 exams since Sunday.

Sydney:

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday mentioned he has examined optimistic for COVID-19 and was experiencing flu-like signs, together with fever.

“I am continuing to follow health guidelines and am isolating at home in Sydney,” Morrison mentioned in an announcement issued late Tuesday evening.

Morrison mentioned he would proceed to discharge his duties as prime minister whereas in isolation and co-ordinate his authorities’s response to the struggle in Ukraine and emergency help for the unprecedented floods within the nation’s east.

After growing a fever on Tuesday night, Morrison mentioned he took a check that confirmed he had contracted the virus. He mentioned he had been taking COVID-19 exams since Sunday, together with on Tuesday morning, which gave detrimental outcomes.

Morrison didn’t attend an occasion on the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday night that lit up the constructing’s sails in yellow and blue displaying Australia’s help for Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)