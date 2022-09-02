Australian sailors will train on UK Royal Navy’s new nuclear-powered submarine





“Today is a significant milestone in the UK and Australia’s preparation to confront growing threats to the liberal democratic order, especially in the Indo-Pacific,” Defense Secretary Ben Wallace mentioned because the Royal Navy commissioned its latest assault submarine, HMS Anson, in Barrow-in-Furness, England.

At the commissioning, attended by Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Wallace touted Britain’s home shipbuilding and worldwide partnerships.

“Built in a UK shipyard, HMS Anson demonstrates the very best of British industry, sustaining our world-leading sub-surface capabilities and underlining the UK’s readiness to contribute them to shared security, especially with our closest allies Australia and the United States under the AUKUS initiative,” Wallace mentioned.

Marles, who can also be Australia’s protection minister, mentioned the “technology, capability and lethality on show is truly impressive.”

“Today’s announcement of Australian submariners training aboard HMS Anson says everything about our future plans of building the AUKUS partnership,” Marles mentioned. Under the AUKUS agreement, reached last year , Australia hopes to amass nuclear-powered submarines so as to add to its fleet by 2040. The settlement was seen as a serious step by the administration of US President Joe Biden to counter China’s rising naval presence across the Indo-Pacific, although the three allies mentioned it was not particularly aimed toward Beijing. Britain’s Ministry of Defense mentioned Australian submariners had already taken land-based coaching programs on UK and US submarines. “More will follow next year, before Australian submariners go to sea. The training and exchanges mark the beginning of a multigenerational naval partnership between the three AUKUS nations,” the ministry mentioned. “From the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic Sea, our submarine service is protecting the UK and our allies 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the deployment of Australian submariners alongside our British crews epitomizes the strength of the AUKUS partnership,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned. The design of the deliberate Australian nuclear-powered submarines has but to be decided. It might be much like the UK’s Astute-class subs, the US Navy’s Virginia-class assault subs, or a brand new vessel particular to Australia. HMS Anson is the fifth of seven Astute-class nuclear-powered assault submarines deliberate for the British fleet. The 97-meter (318-foot) sub will likely be armed with a mixture of 38 torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles that may hit targets as distant as 1,000 kilometers (621 miles). Its nuclear reactor won’t must be refueled for 25 years, in accordance with the Ministry of Defense. The ministry put its value at $1.5 billion. “HMS Anson is the cutting edge in submarine design and construction, ensuring operational advantage in the underwater battlespace, the last great stealth domain,” First Sea Lord Adm. Sir Ben Key mentioned. “Given the world we live in, there is no more important tool in the United Kingdom’s arsenal: silent, unseen, and a key instrument of our global, modern, ready Royal Navy,” Key mentioned.





