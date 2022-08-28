Australian Woman Tries Indian Snacks For The First Time; Reaction Goes Viral

Across the world, Indian delicacies is thought to pack a punch with its stunning melange of spices and flavours. While our curries are well-known the world over, Indian snacks too are famend for being scrumptious. Proving this but once more is a video by an Australian content material creator named Tannar. In a video that has gone viral and captured the eye of Indians throughout the globe, the YouTuber is seen tasting a bunch of Indian snacks for the primary time.

In the video, Tannar is seen with an enormous cardboard field with an assortment of snacks together with Alu Sev, Soan Papdi, Chai Puri, Uncle Chips, Kurkure and banana chips amongst others. While Tannar liked the coated peanuts, a staple in most Indian houses, she was fully floored by Soan Papdi. Upon tasting the candy, she mentioned, “I’ve done a lot of these snack videos and I think this might be literally the best thing that I’ve ever put in my entire mouth. Are you kidding me,” comparing it to “hard cotton candy.”

Tannar admits that she prefers potato chips to banana chips, the most popular of snacks from the southern state of Kerala and added that Alu Sev is one of her favorites from the bunch.

While the video shared on YouTube has a modest 27,164 views, on Facebook it has amassed over 5.2 lakh views. In the comments section of the Facebook post, Tannar even added, “They’re definitely hitting my sweet spot, maybe I’ll move to India. What do you think?”

Replying to the post, one user said, “The masala ones will stay on your hands for days unless you have a really strong smelling soap.” To this, Tannar replied, “I realized that shortly after.”

“Soan papdi is something either you like it or you hate it there is no in between…” an Indian person famous. “At last. The Soan Papdi got the respect she deserved…If you’re an Indian [you] know what I’m saying,” one other remark learn.

