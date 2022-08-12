Australia’s biggest Bowie fans thrilled to see previously unreleased material

So is the music, after all. For BDU member Harry Williams, Bowie’s long-term studio proper hand Tony Visconti is “the keeper of the flame”: the unique stem recordings of Bowie’s six many years of music. “When I read that Tony was so thrilled about the project, that said to me, OK, this is going to be the real deal.”

The proven fact that Bowie himself successfully narrates the story, sans speaking heads and significant rumination, is one other large plus. “To me, that’s going to be really, really enlightening,” Williams says.

BDU followers are variously intrigued about completely different moments in Bowie’s shape-shifting arc, from the flamboyant Ziggy Stardust period to the austere Thin White Duke section to his revitalised experimental interval of the ’90s, none of which ever visited Australian phases.

Louise Coulter is hoping for some beforehand unseen materials from the 1974 Diamond Dogs tour of the USA, or a minimum of, “some high-quality restoration of footage that we’ve been swapping on crappy third-generation VHS copies for years.”