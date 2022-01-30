Australia’s bold declaration sets up thrilling final session

England 297 and 23 for 0 want 234 extra runs to beat Australia 337 for 9 dec and 216 for 7 dec (Mooney 63, Brunt 3-24)

Meg Lanning ‘s daring declaration stored all 4 leads to play at tea on the ultimate day in Canberra as England want 234 runs to win in 42 overs within the closing session after openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill began briskly in pursuit of 257.

Australia’s captain referred to as her crew in after 63 from Beth Mooney and necessary contributions from Ellyse Perry (41), Ash Gardner (38) and Tahlia McGrath (34) put the house aspect able to declare having been perilously positioned at 12 for two in a single day.

It gave Australia six overs earlier than tea and 48 in whole to take 10 wickets however Beaumont made England’s intentions clear putting three boundaries to race to 18 not out from 20 balls as the overall remained nicely inside attain.

Earlier, Katherine Brunt added Lanning to her assortment of eight wickets for the match, taking 3 for twenty-four within the third innings, whereas Charlie Dean took her first two Test wickets to maintain Australia in test. But they may have been chasing far fewer if not for 3 dropped catches and a missed stumping, with keeper Amy Jones chargeable for three of the errors.

Brunt broke by after lunch discovering Lanning’s exterior edge with a gorgeous outswinger as skipper Heather Knight pouched it with ease at first slip. Gardner then took the sport by the scruff of the neck smashing 5 fours in a run-a-ball 38. There have been some unfastened strokes with edges crusing into gaps however she hit some elegant lofted drives down the bottom as she performed with out worry.

Gardner and McGrath mixed in a 48-run stand to push the lead past 200 earlier than Gardner holed out at superb leg attempting to hook Nat Sciver. McGrath, having survived a missed stumping, picked up the slack and launched Dean down the bottom however the debutant acquired her revenge subsequent ball ripping an off-break by the gate to scrub bowl the allrounder for 34. Jess Jonassen was despatched out with a licence to swing and struck three boundaries in six balls to permit Lanning the choice of sending England in previous to tea.

In the morning session, Mooney and Perry mixed for a much-needed 91-run stand to assist Australia’s lead swell after starting the day simply 52 forward. The pair did have two large slices of luck although with Jones dropping each gamers off the bowling of Kate Cross

Mooney, who had performed fluently all through the morning and deserved her second take a look at fifty, edged Cross on 40 driving at an excellent size supply that nipped off the seam. It was a quite simple catch to Jones’ left however the keeper closed her gloves too quickly and it bounced off her gloves and ran away for 4.

Perry was on 30 4 overs later when she tried a booming drive on the up and acquired a thicker edge that flew in direction of first slip. Jones flung her proper hand throughout infront of Knight however the ball did not stick and was parried away for 2 runs leaving Cross to droop to her haunches in disbelief at her misfortune.

Mooney and Perry performed positively regardless of the errors. Mooney picked off something straight or broad whereas Perry continued to drive despite the sideways motion from the seamers and was rewarded with the 2 greatest photographs of the morning off Cross, one a luxurious straight drive previous the umpire and the opposite an excellent drive threaded between cowl and mid off.

Australia had another nervy moments with a number of edges going to floor whereas England burned two evaluations as Sophie Ecclestone brought about some issues along with her left-arm orthodox spin.

Ecclestone was lastly rewarded for a wonderful spell, trapping Perry lbw with one which slid on straight after pitching within the good spot. Umpire Michael Graham-Smith made one other excellent resolution and Perry didn’t debate it.

Dean picked up her maiden Test wicket with the ultimate ball earlier than lunch. Mooney missed a full toss making an attempt an ill-advised sweep and was hit flush on the toe infront of center and leg. She reviewed however the DRS confirmed the umpire’s resolution.