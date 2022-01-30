Australia’s bold declaration sets up thrilling final session
England want 234 off 42 overs to win after tea after Lanning set them 257
England 297 and 23 for 0 want 234 extra runs to beat Australia 337 for 9 dec and 216 for 7 dec (Mooney 63, Brunt 3-24)
It gave Australia six overs earlier than tea and 48 in whole to take 10 wickets however Beaumont made England’s intentions clear putting three boundaries to race to 18 not out from 20 balls as the overall remained nicely inside attain.
Brunt broke by after lunch discovering Lanning’s exterior edge with a gorgeous outswinger as skipper Heather Knight pouched it with ease at first slip. Gardner then took the sport by the scruff of the neck smashing 5 fours in a run-a-ball 38. There have been some unfastened strokes with edges crusing into gaps however she hit some elegant lofted drives down the bottom as she performed with out worry.
Gardner and McGrath mixed in a 48-run stand to push the lead past 200 earlier than Gardner holed out at superb leg attempting to hook Nat Sciver. McGrath, having survived a missed stumping, picked up the slack and launched Dean down the bottom however the debutant acquired her revenge subsequent ball ripping an off-break by the gate to scrub bowl the allrounder for 34. Jess Jonassen was despatched out with a licence to swing and struck three boundaries in six balls to permit Lanning the choice of sending England in previous to tea.
Mooney, who had performed fluently all through the morning and deserved her second take a look at fifty, edged Cross on 40 driving at an excellent size supply that nipped off the seam. It was a quite simple catch to Jones’ left however the keeper closed her gloves too quickly and it bounced off her gloves and ran away for 4.
Perry was on 30 4 overs later when she tried a booming drive on the up and acquired a thicker edge that flew in direction of first slip. Jones flung her proper hand throughout infront of Knight however the ball did not stick and was parried away for 2 runs leaving Cross to droop to her haunches in disbelief at her misfortune.
Mooney and Perry performed positively regardless of the errors. Mooney picked off something straight or broad whereas Perry continued to drive despite the sideways motion from the seamers and was rewarded with the 2 greatest photographs of the morning off Cross, one a luxurious straight drive previous the umpire and the opposite an excellent drive threaded between cowl and mid off.
Ecclestone was lastly rewarded for a wonderful spell, trapping Perry lbw with one which slid on straight after pitching within the good spot. Umpire Michael Graham-Smith made one other excellent resolution and Perry didn’t debate it.
Dean picked up her maiden Test wicket with the ultimate ball earlier than lunch. Mooney missed a full toss making an attempt an ill-advised sweep and was hit flush on the toe infront of center and leg. She reviewed however the DRS confirmed the umpire’s resolution.
Alex Malcolm is an Associate Editor at ESPNcricinfo