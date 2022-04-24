Australia’s CBA Refutes Reports Of Partnership With A Crypto Platform: Report

Australia’s CBA rebuffs stories of partnership with a crypto buying and selling platform.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia warned of a faux information article doing rounds on social media platforms alleging the nation’s No. 1 lender to associate with a cryptocurrency buying and selling platform to encourage folks to spend money on crypto property.

CBA branded the article (https://www.commbank.com.au/articles/newsroom/2022/04/cryptocurrency-scam-warning.html ) to be “totally false and untrue” final week, including that it had reported it to the related authorities and requested social media publishers, together with Facebook, to take down the article.

The report comes months after Australia’s richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, Andrew Forest, filed a lawsuit towards Facebook-owner Meta Platforms alleging it breached anti-money laundering legal guidelines and used his picture to advertise cryptocurrency schemes.

Last month, Australia’s competitors watchdog had additionally filed an identical lawsuit towards Meta with allegations of selling faux cryptocurrency adverts that includes well-known folks.

CBA added that it had warned Australians by way of its channels not to answer or click on by way of to the web site in the event that they acquired the alleged faux article.

It additionally alleged that the article was “designed to entice unsuspecting people to go to the scammer’s website and provide their details and money.”

Last yr, CBA grew to become Australia’s first main-street financial institution to supply a platform for retail clients to commerce in cryptocurrencies.