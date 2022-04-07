Australia’s depth and success could herald more female contracts
An enhance within the variety of central contracts for Australia’s feminine gamers is prone to be a key dialogue within the subsequent spherical of pay offers.
Currently the settlement between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association permits for as much as 15 feminine contracts however such is the depth within the recreation that there’s an more and more robust argument for extra – there may be as much as 20 males’s contracts awarded.
“We nonetheless haven’t got the identical Future Tours Programme as the boys, they nonetheless most likely play extra video games and are on the highway a bit greater than us, whereas the ladies get to play a bit extra home cricket. I feel there’s an opportunity to evaluate the contract system and take a look at what most accurately fits our wants.
“It’s always going to be tough to squeeze in [all the players], whether it’s 15 or 18 or 20…the depth of the talent pool in Australia just keeps increasing, but certainly something to discuss for the next MoU, I’d imagine.”
“It’s not just about the Australian cricket team, it’s the Australian cricket system that’s contributed to this win,” Flegler stated. “There’s been commentary on the depth of Australian cricket and that doesn’t happen automatically or easily, it’s investment, commitment by a lot of people and we saw that cumulate in a great win on the weekend.”
Flegler admitted the conversations with Molineux had been “terribly difficult” however was assured she would be capable of push for a return and even advised the Commonwealth Games and tri-series in Ireland that precedes it weren’t out of attain regardless of the lack of her CA deal. He defined that Wareham (ACL) and Vlaeminck (foot) retained their contracts as a result of it was felt their restoration from long-term accidents wanted extra assist.
“Soph has been a really important part of this team for a few years now. We’ve got 15 contracts to work with and we talk about the depth of Australian cricket, it’s very hard to fit everyone in,” he stated. “Soph is a world-class bowler and we are very keen to see her back involved. It was a tough call to make.”
“We’ve got world-class players sitting on the bench. You only have to look at the players on the bench in the World Cup final who could be playing for any other team around the world. We’ve got this sweet spot of world-class performers having success and we have this next level coming through pushing for spots. That keeps pushing performances up and up which is nice to have but it’s a challenge from a selection point of view.”