Australia’s first XE infection detected in NSW as virologists keep eye on sub-variants

Professor William Rawlinson, a virologist with the University of NSW, stated individuals who have been contaminated with recombinants abroad have to this point not proven worse outcomes.

“We need to keep a close eye on the relationship between these cases and severity of disease,” he stated. “The reality is that the natural evolution of the virus means is that it will likely become transmissible over time.”

With the primary XE infections within the UK detected in January, Rawlinson stated it was unlikely to considerably shift an infection patterns in Australia.

“If it was going to spread at a rapid pace, I think we would have seen it,” he stated.

Turville stated there was rising concern amongst virologists in regards to the growth of Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, that are but to be detected in Australian surveillance packages.