Australia’s government can’t win majority at election: TV stations – Times of India
SYDNEY: Australia’s ruling conservative authorities won’t win sufficient seats to kind a authorities, two tv stations mentioned on Saturday.
Early vote counts confirmed Prime Minister Scott Morrison‘s conservative coalition and the Labor opposition dropping floor to smaller events and climate-focussed independents, elevating the prospect of a hung parliament.
“At the moment, I can’t see the coalition getting to a majority on these numbers,” the Australian Broadcasting Corp’s election analyst Antony Green mentioned in a stay broadcast.
“At the moment, the coalition can’t get a path to 76,” he added, naming the minimal variety of seats a celebration should win to carry a majority within the parliament of 151 seats.
A chyron proven by News Corp-owned cable TV channel Sky News mentioned: “Sky projects coalition can’t win majority.”
