Australia’s huge banana issue exposed

Most Aussies take it as a right that they will have a banana every time they need however a Queensland couple have proven this comes at a price.

Krista and Robert Watkins was one in every of Far North Queensland’s greatest Lady Finger selection banana growers, however one steamy Friday afternoon eleven years in the past, their lives modified perpetually.

“Rob was loading the truck and a cluster of bananas must have fallen out of one of the boxes. He drove over it with a forklift, and when he jumped out, he saw what looked to him like powder inside,” stated Krista.

Barging via the kitchen door to indicate his spouse his discovery, the pair discovered that the banana ‘flour’ didn’t truly style like bananas in any respect.

“Rob told me to try it, and I actually don’t like the taste of bananas!” she laughs.

The pair began producing flour with their inexperienced bananas, and really rapidly they realised they have been onto one thing.

“People started ringing us saying ‘What’s this banana flour got in it? I had psoriasis and all these other gut issues and different medical things and now it’s gone. It has to be this, it’s only been since we started using your product’,” stated Krista.

“That was probably when I had my mild freak out moment that something really huge is going on here.”

The pair received in contact with meals scientists and medical practitioners, and abruptly, they have been conscious they’d made a groundbreaking discovery.

“They wanted to know what on earth we had sent them. They said, ‘we’re an internationally accredited lab for testing resistant starch – and you’ve just sent us the richest source that anyone’s ever tested in the whole world’,” Krista stated.

Resistant starch is touted as a dietary superfood that helps help a wholesome digestive system and shield the intestine towards illnesses.

“So it’s great for people with cholesterol issues, diabetes, all of that kind of stuff. We eventually registered the green banana resistant starch with the TGA for cholesterol, weight loss and diabetes help, and just recently it’s been published in the CSIRO diet book,” stated Krista.

They began their firm Natural Evolution and in 2017 they gained a Gold Edison Award for his or her Neutral Lock Food Processing expertise.

“It gives us the ability to take a banana or any produce and turn it into a powder in ten minutes,” stated Krista.

But the Watkins household aren’t simply pushed by the well being advantages – they’re additionally eager environmentalists on a mission to deal with the Far North’s farm waste. Today they don’t develop something themselves. Instead, they buy waste produce from native farmers.

“Last year we purchased over a million kilos of bananas that would’ve otherwise been thrown away.

As an example of the colossal waste issue in the banana industry, Krista mentioned that Robert’s old family farm wasted about 5000 kilograms of green bananas every week.

“About 500 metric ton of bananas are thrown away every week in North Queensland. But of course in summertime when bananas move quickly, there’s a lot more. The only thing that is usually wrong with it [waste product] is that it might be too small or too big for supermarkets,” she stated.

“We work just with a handful of farms because they have so much available product to us. We really love what we do. And we’ve got so much respect for everything that farmers have to go through to produce this beautiful product.”

But meals waste doesn’t simply hang-out our farms – enterprise and family waste is a rife situation, too, and Forkful is making an attempt to repair that.

Natalie Sarau’s associate, Simone Marini, is a nationwide gross sales supervisor within the meals service house. When they realised how huge the problem of waste was within the trade, the pair have been impressed to make a change.

“About 324,000 tons of food is wasted annually from our food service sector, just in Australia. And when you consider that the average meal is only 500 grams, we’re pretty much throwing away 660 million meals,” stated Natalie.

“It’s huge, it’s monumental. But it also impacts our economy – our businesses are essentially paying about $4.7 billion for food that they end up throwing in the bin. About 70 per cent of food that ends up in landfill is actually edible.”

Enter, Forkful. Inspired by Europe’s keen technological strategy to meals waste, Natalie and Simone are on a mission to attach shoppers to scrumptious surplus unsold meals in Australia.

Across the world, apps like Forkful have been making waves in meals waste. As an instance, Denmark-based Too Good to Go has saved 112 million meals since 2016.

“We first experienced apps like this in Sweden in 2019, it was just so advanced and we didn’t know anything like this was happening in Australia. Just mind blowing,” she stated.

With trials set to start in February, Forkful is aiming to launch in Melbourne to shoppers in April.

“A customer can use Forkful by geographic location to see what’s available and where, and then buy it on our platform and head straight to the venue to collect their takeaway,” Natalie stated.

With plans to unfold throughout Australia within the close to future, the pair are additionally eager to start out educating companies concerning the meals waste situation.

“One of the biggest things we’ve learned is that we can help businesses be sustainable without any effort on their part – they don’t have to change what they’re doing!” she stated.

But Natalie says their app goals to alter shopper mindsets on meals waste, too.

“We’re also going to create content for consumers, for people at home to make smarter decisions. For example, how to save your fruit and veggies or create recipe ideas with wilted carrots and so on,” stated Natalie.

“For example, I recently bought strawberries on sale and made a beautiful strawberry sorbet with them. It’s just about getting out of our old habits.”

For Natalie and Simone, parenthood was the catalyst for studying to look after the world round them.

“It’s a terrifying spot when you realise that if we don’t change the way we’re living now, what sort of future are we leaving our kids?” Natalie stated.

With about 23 Melbourne venues signed up as a part of Forkful’s trial, Victorian people who’re considering studying extra about this system can bounce onto their web site to nab a $5 credit score voucher for the launch.

Imogen Kars is a contract author.

This content material is created in sponsorship with Volvo.