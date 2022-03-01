Australia’s latest UFC cult hero Tai Tuivasa wants to ‘knock ***** out’

Aussie cult hero Tai Tuivasa is taking the UFC by storm and he’s decided to proceed on his merry manner, one knockout at a time.

Australia’s newest UFC star Tai Tuivasa is on a mission to “knock ***** out” and make the game extra entertaining within the course of.

Tuivasa shocked the MMA world final month when he upset Derrick Lewis with an epic knockout victory at UFC 271.

The 28-year-old one way or the other survived a barrage of blows from Lewis within the first spherical earlier than touchdown a brutal elbow to the American’s head early within the second spherical, sending him crashing to the canvas.

“I’m a banger, this is what I do,” Tuivasa advised information.com.au when requested how he managed to remain standing throughout Lewis’ early onslaught.

“It’s what I believe. This is what I’m built for. I love it. You know, I knew I was getting hit with some heavy shots but it wasn’t nothing that I was too worried about, you know what I mean.

“I saw it all before. The fight went exactly how I thought it was going to go.

“The win is what I wanted to get and it’s why I got so pumped. I’m on the top of the world.”

Tuivasa has catapulted into cult hero standing together with his antics out and in of the octagon.

His walkout music for the Lewis combat was Cyndi Lauper’s traditional hit Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and he celebrated the most important win of his profession by climbing on prime of the cage and doing a shoey.

Tuivasa just lately returned to Sydney and mentioned he’s getting used to followers recognising him an increasing number of.

“Yeah, a lot more people come up to me,” he mentioned.

“It’s expected. But to be honest I haven’t been out much, the weather’s been sh*t, stuck in the house.

“It’s expected, you know. And it’s good, I love my fans, I love to be home. I love it all. It’s all good.”

The Western Sydney product, aptly nicknamed “Bam Bam”, made his UFC debut in 2017 and has constructed up a large fan base who admire his confidence to come back out swinging firstly of each combat.

“I’m fun, I like to knock people out,” Tuivasa mentioned.

“I’m a fighter. There’s not much technical things about me. I like to get in there, I like to entertain the fans and I’m doing pretty good at it.”

Tuivasa is intent on bringing some crash and brash to the UFC’s heavyweight division, which might produce much less entertaining fights than the lighter weight courses.

“I bring the style brother,” he mentioned.

“I bring the style, I am the style. It’s Bam Bam. I go out there and knock ****s out. I am the style.”

With the win over Lewis, Tuivasa is inching nearer to getting a shot at combating for the heavyweight belt.

“I’m definitely not far away,” he mentioned.

“It’s definitely in the conversation, everyone’s been bringing it up. But I leave that to my team. I’ve got a good group of people around me and we’ll discuss that I’m sure we’ll go forward with whatever they think is the right decision.

“But definitely it’s not far away. I’d love to definitely have a title fight or title shot back here in at home or New Zealand. It’s some exciting times ahead.”

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou confirmed off his grappling abilities to defend his belt against Ciryl Gane in a title combat the Aussie described as “a bit boring”.

Tuivasa would love the prospect to tackle both Gane or Ngannou, however is aware of he should enhance the extra technical elements of his combating.

“I’d love to fight them and they’re the best,” he mentioned.

“I’m always down for a challenge and always up to challenge myself.

“You don’t stop learning in this sport and that’s one thing that I’ve come to accept and got better at.

“I just keep learning. My attitude towards my job has changed a lot and it obviously speaks in the success I’ve been getting. I’m always learning and this is a sport you can’t stop learning, you know what I mean.

“Obviously I like to do one side of the fight — to stand up and exchange and that — but I also have to train everything else.”

For now, Tuivasa is having fun with some down time recovering at residence however a possible combat with American Stipe Miocic looms as his subsequent activity later this yr.

“Right now, just doing what I’m doing — enjoying being home, enjoying being a dad right now,” he mentioned.

“My team is giving me that time off. I’ve kind of worked hard the past two years. So just having a bit of time off now and fix a few injuries, let my body heal and then when it’s time to roll, we’re back on.”