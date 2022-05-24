Australia’s New PM’s Climate Change Pitch At Quad

Quad Meet: Australian PM Anthony Albanese mentioned his targets have been aligned with priorities of Quad .

Tokyo:

New Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday mentioned his targets have been aligned with the priorities of the Quad grouping of nations, telling the leaders of the United States, India and Japan that he wished to additionally talk about local weather change.

Albanese, the chief of Australia’s Labor Party who was sworn in as his nation’s thirty first prime minister a day earlier, additionally mentioned the Quad stood collectively for a “free and open Indo-Pacific”.

The casual grouping of nations, led by Washington, was arrange as a possible bulwark towards China’s rising political, industrial and navy exercise within the Indo-Pacific.

Separately, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in his opening remarks, mentioned the Russian invasion of Ukraine represented a “frontal challenge” to the ideas of the U.N. Charter and comparable issues ought to by no means be allowed to occur within the Indo-Pacific.