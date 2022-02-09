Australia’s staunch reply to Chinese coercion

Australia’s push to withstand Chinese coercion has been backed by an unlikely ally additionally on the fallacious aspect of the financial big.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis spoke alongside Australian counterpart Marise Payne at Parliament House on Wednesday in a present of unity.

“For quite a while, Australia was one of the main examples when China was using economy and trade as a political instrument or one might say even as a political weapon,” Mr Landsbergis stated.

“Now Lithuania joins this exclusive club … but it is apparent that we are definitely not the last ones.”

Lithuania just lately discovered itself the topic of alleged financial assaults by China over the naming of a “Taiwanese Representative Office” in its capital Vilnius.

In most nations, such workplaces are named underneath the Chinese-preferred title of Taipei consultant workplaces.

As a outcome, China recalled its ambassador from Lithuania, restricted Lithuanian items clearing its customs and allegedly pressured European corporations to take away Lithuanian items when exporting to China.

Last month, the European Union launched a case in opposition to China with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over what it termed “discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania”.

Australia confronted related penalties for sticking its head out and calling for an official inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, amongst a number of different perceived slights in opposition to China together with “targeting” Chinese corporations with overseas interference legal guidelines.

Under the guise of reputable commerce considerations, China stamped hefty tariffs on Australian barley and wine exports, and created further boundaries on merchandise together with timber, coal and crayfish.

Senator Payne stated the extra nations brazenly resisting China’s use of financial and diplomatic coercion, the larger the impact could be.

“The more that we are able to share our views and to articulate our views, the more we are sending the strongest possible message about our rejection of coercion and our rejection of authoritarianism,” she stated.

Overnight, outspoken Chinese Foreign Ministry consultant Zhao Lijian accused Lithuania of making an attempt to “rope other countries in to gang up on China”.

“The ins and outs of the fraught China-Lithuania relations are very clear,” Mr Zhao stated.

“China always follows WTO rules. The so-called ‘coercion’ of China against Lithuania is purely made out of thin air.

“China urges Lithuania to face up to the objective facts, mend its ways and come back to the right track of adhering to the one-China principle.”