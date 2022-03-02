Australia’s stirring display of solidarity with Ukraine

Feelings of helplessness and anger drove a whole bunch to assemble in Sydney for a stirring show of solidarity with Ukraine.

The sails of Opera House have been once more lit with the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag in a present of Australia’s solidarity with the nation, and visited by political and group leaders.

Most within the crowd carried flags, wore Ukrainian colors or donned conventional gown.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet addressed the group, saying whereas Australians could discover it obscure the reason for the battle, the nation strongly condemned Russia’s acts of aggression.

“Words and voices, symbolic gestures, these alone cannot stop armoured forces in their tracks,” Mr Perrottet mentioned.

“But our words, our voices and our show of solidarity join a chorus that are reverberating around the world.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was additionally scheduled to attend the occasion however pulled out on the final minute.

Earlier within the day he introduced Australia would commit over $100 million {dollars} in direct assist and arms for Ukraine.

The gathered crowd cheered in appreciation of Australia’s assist and chanted, “Ukraine will prevail”.

Among the group have been Ukrainian-Russian couple Eva and Igor who now stay in Australia.

Igor mentioned Monday had been the worst day of preventing up to now, together with indiscriminate shelling of civilian targets across the second largest metropolis of Kharkiv.

For many like them with ties to each nations, they mentioned the battle was like NSW going to battle with Queensland.

“Nobody thought the war would happen. Not even my friends in Kyiv,” Igor mentioned.

“There were reports that something was going on, but nobody really believed them.”

Both have been fearful for Eva‘s parents who she hadn’t heard since attempting to name them earlier within the day.

“We‘re thousands of kilometres from Ukraine and we can’t do anything,” she mentioned.

“We just have sentiments like these to show out support.”