Australia’s T20I tour of New Zealand abandoned

Three-match collection in March known as off after New Zealand authorities confirmed there was no MIQ availability for the Australian staff

Australia’s three-match T20I tour of New Zealand in March has been deserted after there was no managed isolation quarantine spots out there for the Australian staff.

New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia have agreed to desert the collection scheduled to be performed over 4 days in Napier in mid-March.

NZC has determined to maneuver New Zealand’s T20I with the Netherlands on March 25 to Napier’s McLean Park, after it was beforehand scheduled to be performed at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Australia’s quick T20I was initially scheduled beneath the belief that the New Zealand authorities was set to loosen up MIQ guidelines for travellers from Australia however restrictions stay in place and have already compelled the postponment of New Zealand’s four-match limited-overs tour of Australia that was scheduled to start out on January 30.

The tour was scheduled to run concurrently with Australia’s Test tour of Pakistan

NZC chief govt David White mentioned the abandonment of Australia’s tour was inevitable given the restrictions on the border.

“At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria,” White mentioned.

“However, the advent of Omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border, and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.

“It’s disappointing – however we all know it is the identical for companies and people and different sports activities, and we’re grateful for the worldwide schedule we have now.”

The remainder of New Zealand’s home summer remains unaffected with the New Zealand’s women’s series with India starting on Wednesday while men’s series against South Africa and the Netherlands are still going ahead as scheduled, as is the women’s 50-over World Cup.