Austria and Turkmenistan to intensify their dialogue and cooperation in 2022-2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Austria and Turkmenistan will intensify their dialogue and cooperation in 2022-2023, Austria’s Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs advised Trend.

The ministry famous {that a} corresponding settlement was signed through the go to of Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart to Turkmenistan on 9 November as a part of a four-country tour to Central Asia.

“This was the first visit of an Austrian Foreign Minister to Turkmenistan in 20 years. On his visit, our Foreign Minister was also accompanied by an Austrian business delegation. During the visit Minister Linhart and his Turkmen counterpart, Foreign Minister Meredov signed a cooperation program between the Austrian and the Turkmen Foreign Ministry,” the ministry famous.

Thus, the cooperation program gives that the 2 Foreign Ministries intend to accentuate their dialogue and cooperation in 2022-2023 each at Ministerial and at professional degree on numerous bilateral and multilateral points.

