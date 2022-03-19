Austria reintroduces face masks as coronavirus cases surge

People in Austria shall be required to put on FFP2 face masks indoors once more as COVID-19 instances are rising as soon as extra, the nation’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch said.

“I don’t like doing that,” Rauch said throughout a press convention Friday night, including that the brand new rule will apply from Wednesday and that isolation guidelines shall be revised too. He said particulars concerning the reviewed restrictions will come “over the weekend.”

Rauch conceded that easing restriction measures had come too early. Austria is the primary nation within the EU to reintroduce more durable constraints through the present wave.

The variety of COVID-19 instances has been increasing within the nation through the previous two weeks.

“A decline in the current figures is not expected until the next few weeks,” the Austrian federal well being ministry stated in a statement, including that “the tense situation will therefore last much longer than previously expected.”

Austria had lifted restrictions on March 5, making FFP2 face masks obligatory solely in hospitals, public transport and important retailers. Rauch stated he regretted complicated folks with a “back and forth” implementation of the measures.

Germany decided Friday to elevate most COVID-19 restrictions regardless of excessive contamination charges, and Italy is mulling a gradual easing of the measures within the coming weeks.