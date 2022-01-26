Austria to lift lockdown on unvaccinated residents as vaccine mandate rolls out

Austria will finish its lockdown for unvaccinated residents subsequent Monday, in the future earlier than a COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes impact within the nation, the federal government introduced Wednesday, in keeping with Austrian information company APA.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein mentioned the measure, which was launched in November, was now not wanted as a result of there was no risk of hospital intensive care models being overstretched, APA reported.

For weeks, the lockdown for the unvaccinated has been “a measure that many people complained about, but that was unavoidable for health policy reasons,” Nehammer mentioned.

On February 1, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults, the primary of its variety in Europe, will take impact within the small Alpine nation.

Officials have mentioned the mandate is critical as a result of vaccination charges stay too low. They say it’s going to make sure that Austria’s hospitals will not be overwhelmed with COVID-19 sufferers. So far, 75.4 % of the nation’s residents have been totally vaccinated.

Once the mandate goes into impact, authorities will write to each family to tell them of the brand new guidelines.

From mid-March, police will begin checking individuals’s vaccination standing throughout routine checks; individuals who can’t produce proof of vaccination might be requested to take action in writing and might be fined as much as 600 euros ($676) in the event that they don’t.

If authorities choose the nation’s vaccination progress nonetheless to be inadequate, Nehammer mentioned earlier this month, they’d then ship reminders to individuals who stay unvaccinated.

If even that doesn’t work, individuals can be despatched a vaccination appointment and fined in the event that they don’t preserve it. Officials hope they received’t want to make use of the final measure. Fines might attain 3,600 euros if individuals contest their punishment and full proceedings are opened.

