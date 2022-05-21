Austria to lower hurdles for LGBT+ citizens to donate blood

Austria has lifted a de facto ban on LGBT+ residents donating blood, the well being ministry introduced on Friday.

Citizens will solely be prevented from donating blood if they’ve had intercourse with three totally different companions inside the final three months, no matter their gender or sexual orientation.

Previous legal guidelines had prevented anybody in Austria from donating blood if that they had “risky sex” within the final 12 months. Transsexuals and non-binary residents have been utterly banned from donating blood.

LGBT+ activists mentioned the principles had allowed organisations to exclude homosexual, bisexual and transgender residents as a result of supposed threat of AIDS transmission.

“We are putting an end to discrimination from another age”, Green celebration Health Minister Johannes Rauch mentioned in an announcement.

“If someone wants to help by donating, there is no reason why they should be prevented from doing so because of their sexual orientation or gender identity,”

The change in blood donation laws will come into drive “this summer”, a authorities spokesman advised AFP.

France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom have all just lately lowered the hurdles that prevented LGBT+ residents from donating blood.