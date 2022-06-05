Austrian Chancellor calls for intermediate EU membership for Ukraine, Moldova

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer referred to as on Sunday for an intermediate stage between cooperation and full membership of the European Union for nations like Ukraine and Moldova.

The so-called “preparatory space” would permit nations to achieve the requirements of the European Union, much like the European Economic Area (EEA) or the European Free Trade Agreement (EFTA), Nehammer mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We are united by the same goal, we all want a strong, independent and economically successful Ukraine,” Nehammer mentioned in an announcement issued by the chancellor’s workplace.

“Currently, Ukraine is fighting for its political and territorial survival. All our efforts are primarily aimed at ending the Russian war of aggression. In such a phase, a quick full accession to the union cannot be a pressing issue anyway.”

Nehammer mentioned the emotion wanted to be taken out of the present debate on Ukraine’s EU membership, including that the speedy accession of Ukraine was “not realistic.”

“We should create a European preparatory space, which will make it possible to strengthen cooperation with the EU step by step and to better adapt to European standards,” Nehammer mentioned.

Austria adopted an identical path for many years with European free commerce agreements earlier than it joined the EU in 1995, he famous.

Ukraine has mentioned it’s fed up with “special solutions” and separate fashions for its integration into the European Union and desires full membership, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned final month.

Nehammer additionally mentioned he supported French President Emmanuel Macron’s concept of creating a brand new kind of political European group of nations who aspire to affix the bloc or want nearer ties and adherence to the EU’s values.

Kyiv has expressed its concern that such a group could possibly be used as a substitute for membership.

Read extra:

Ukraine’s Energoatom says Russian missile flew ‘critically low’ over nuclear plant

Moscow says it destroyed tanks supplied by East Europe in strikes on Kyiv

Putin warns West: Russia will strike new targets if longer-range missiles supplied