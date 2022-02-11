Austrian foreign minister says Vienna willing to sanction Russia

Austria’s overseas minister shot again at options in Brussels that his nation just isn’t keen to toe the road on sanctions in opposition to Russia if the nation invades Ukraine, saying Vienna would help a “robust response,” together with the suspension of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

“Are we prepared to support sanctions? Yes,” Alexander Schallenberg instructed POLITICO in an interview on Friday. “I’m confident there will be a unified response and Austria is part of that consensus.”

Schallenberg, who briefly served as Austria’s chancellor within the wake of Sebastian Kurz’s resignation final yr earlier than returning to the overseas ministry in December, added that the EU has “massive economic leverage” and shouldn’t hesitate to make use of it.

As the European Commission lays the groundwork for the potential for imposing new sanctions in opposition to Russia, a number of diplomats said this week that Austria had joined Hungary in making an attempt to water down these efforts because of the nation’s financial ties to Russia.

But Schallenberg mentioned that no matter debates there have been over particulars, nobody ought to doubt that Austria supported utilizing “a big stick.” Noting that Vienna is nearer to Ukraine than to Austria’s personal western frontier, Schallenberg mentioned the disaster there had a direct affect on his nation.

“The security of Ukraine is our own security,” mentioned the minister, who this week visited each Kyiv and the Donbass area, the place Ukrainian forces have been battling in opposition to Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Schallenberg made the journey collectively along with his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovakia — a sign, he mentioned, of the area’s solidarity with Ukraine.

“It is simply not acceptable for anyone in this day and age to think they can use tanks and missiles to redraw borders,” he mentioned.

The minister has beforehand questioned whether or not Nord Stream 2, a key strategic undertaking for Moscow that might permit the nation to double the capability of direct gasoline deliveries to Germany by way of the Baltic, ought to be the main target of sanctions, on condition that the pipeline just isn’t but in service. Austria’s OMV oil and gasoline group, during which the federal government holds a considerable stake, is among the companions on the undertaking. Austria, like Germany, additionally depends closely on Russian gasoline.

Schallenberg instructed POLITICO, nevertheless, that within the case of an invasion it was “clear that Nord Stream 2 will not receive an operating license.” (Though the pipeline’s development is full, it’s nonetheless awaiting remaining approval from regulators in each Germany and the EU.)

Even as he underscored Austria’s readiness to impose sanctions in opposition to Russia, Schallenberg additionally mentioned he believed there was nonetheless scope for a diplomatic decision to the disaster.

“I’m still not convinced we’ve reached the point of no return,” he mentioned.