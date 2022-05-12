Austrian government dismantles international migrant smuggling group

Austria’s authorities says it has dismantled a global prison community that was smuggling refugees into central Europe.

A complete of 205 folks have been arrested for allegedly trafficking hundreds of Syrian migrants, in line with a statement.

“It is a great success against organised crime and a blow against the smuggling mafia,” stated Interior Minister Gerhard Karner.

Investigators started the operation in 2021 and say the group had transported greater than 36,000 kids and adults to international locations in Western Europe, akin to Germany and France.

Authorities say the prison community had amassed an estimated €152 million in current months.

Many of the refugees reportedly paid between €3,000 and €4,500 to be trafficked by means of Hungary and Austria.

The arrests befell in a number of international locations, together with Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania, whereas 80 autos have been seized.

The suspects are additionally allegedly linked to the deaths of two migrants final yr, who have been found crammed in a van at the Hungarian border.

The driver of the automobile initially fled the scene however has since been arrested in Latvia, the Austrian inside ministry stated.

In January, one other suspected smuggler within the group shot an Austrian soldier as he tried to escape a checkpoint. He was later arrested in Hungary.

Austria has not too long ago stepped up its border controls, citing a rise in migration and terror threats.