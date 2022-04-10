Austrian leader to meet Putin in Moscow on Monday

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will likely be assembly Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow tomorrow ( Monday eleventh), a spokesperson for the Austrian authorities mentioned. This can be the primary nose to nose assembly between Putin, a European Union chief, and a Russian chief since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Nehammer posted on Twitter, “I’m going meet Vladimir #Putin tomorrow.”

He wrote that “We are militarily neutral but (have) a clearly defined position on the Russian war for aggression against #Ukraine,” in reference to Austria’s place. It should cease! It requires humanitarian corridors, ceasefires and full investigation into conflict crimes.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, confirmed to RIA that Putin would meet with Nehammer Monday.

After a Saturday journey by Nehammer, the Austrian chancellor met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleskiy.

Since the outbreak of battle, Putin has been largely shunned and ignored by Western leaders. However, he did meet Naftali Bennett, the Israeli Prime Minister within the Kremlin in March.

Neutral Austria has offered humanitarian help to Ukraine, in addition to helmets for civilians and physique armour for troopers. Nehammer, a conservative has felt moved by telephone conversations with Zelenskiy. He says he needs assist.

Nehammer acknowledged on Twitter that he had briefed “European Partners” about his go to to Moscow. This included European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Tayyip Erdan, and naturally, the Ukrainian President Zelenskiy.



Reporting by Brenna H. Neghaiwi; Editing By Alex Richardson



