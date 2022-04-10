Austrian leader to meet Putin in Moscow on Monday

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday, an Austrian authorities spokesperson mentioned, in what can be the primary face-to-face assembly between Putin and a European Union chief since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

“I’m going to meet Vladimir #Putin in Moscow tomorrow,” Nehammer wrote on Twitter.

“We are militarily neutral, but (have) a clear position on the Russian war of aggression against #Ukraine,” he wrote, referring to Austria’s place. “It must stop! It needs humanitarian corridors, ceasefire & full investigation of war crimes.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed to RIA information company that Putin can be holding talks with Nehammer on Monday.

The deliberate assembly with the Russian chief follows a visit by Nehammer to Ukraine on Saturday, throughout which the Austrian chancellor met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin has been largely shunned by Western leaders because the begin of the battle, although he met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett within the Kremlin in early March.

Neutral Austria has been offering humanitarian assist to Ukraine in addition to helmets and physique armour for civilians moderately than weapons. Nehammer, a conservative, has been visibly moved by phone conversations with Zelenskyy and says he needs to indicate help.

Nehammer mentioned on Twitter he had briefed different “European partners” concerning his go to to Moscow, together with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan “and of course also Ukrainian president” Zelenskyy.

Read extra:

Biden, Modi to meet virtually over policy on Ukraine

Over 1,200 bodies found in Ukraine’s Kyiv region: Prosecutor

Pro-Russian protestors outnumbered by Ukraine supporters in Germany protest